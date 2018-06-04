'Tunnel to Towers' climb leads to proposal

Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved FILE- This Feb. 26, 2013, file photo shows 3 World Trade Center in New York. On Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, New York City officials say part of a crane struck the 12th floor of 3 World Trade Center, which is still under construction. (AP Photo/Mark...

NEW YORK, New York (WTNH) - An event to honor two people that died saving others during the 9/11 attacks was held Sunday.

The fourth annual 'Tunnel to Towers' climb was held at the World Trade Center in New York.

Hundreds of people took part in the trek up the steps of the building.

When two of them reached the top, one man got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

The girlfriend said absolutely and sealed the deal giving her now fiance a hug and a kiss

