'Tunnel to Towers' climb leads to proposal

Posted: Jun 04, 2018 06:42 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2018 06:42 AM EDT

NEW YORK, New York (WTNH) - An event to honor two people that died saving others during the 9/11 attacks was held Sunday.

The fourth annual 'Tunnel to Towers' climb was held at the World Trade Center in New York.

Hundreds of people took part in the trek up the steps of the building. 

When two of them reached the top, one man got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

The girlfriend said absolutely and sealed the deal giving her now fiance a hug and a kiss
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


