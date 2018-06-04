Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old from Danville, Va. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Virginia State Police via WAVY) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WAVY) [ + - ]

DANVILLE, Va. (WAVY) - Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert early Monday morning after investigators say a baby was abducted from Danville, Virginia.

Police say Carl Ray Kennedy abducted 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy Sunday night. The child was last seen at a Kwik Stop on Riverside Drive in Danville around 7:55 p.m.

The child is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police describe Emma Kennedy as a white female with blonde hair, blue eyes, is around 2 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 18 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue onesie.

The alleged abductor, Carl Ray Kennedy, is described as a white male with gray hair, green eyes, is 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds. He was las seen wearing a brown shot sleeve shirt with gray shorts and black and white Sketchers shoes.

Police say Carl Kennedy has several tattoos that could help identify him.

On his left forearm he has a tattoo of a skull and on his right forearm he has one with a skull a with a bandana over the mouth. On the back of his right hand he has a tattoo of an eye and one of a pitbull with American bulldog written under it on his right upper arm. He also has a tattoo of a wizard on his upper left arm.

He was last seen driving a gold four door Suzuki with North Carolina license plate FAA-1873.

Police say Kennedy is armed with a knife and recently got out of jail on $250,000 bond for drug distribution. He is also a registered sex offender in the state of North Carolina.

Anyone who has seen Carl Kennedy and Emma Kennedy are asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-5111.