Police say kidnapped Virginia infant found safe
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The Latest on the suspected kidnapping of an infant girl at knifepoint in Virginia (all times local):
1:20 p.m.
Authorities say a 7-month-old Virginia infant who had been kidnapped by her sex offender father has been found safe.
Related: Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old from Danville, Va.
The Danville Police Department in Virginia says in a Tuesday news release that Emma Grace Kennedy has been found in North Carolina and her father has been arrested.
The release says the girl appears to be in good health and was being evaluated in a hospital.
Police say Emma was taken by her father, 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy, at a convenience store in Danville on Sunday. Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina
Virginia State Police had issued an Amber Alert saying the infant faced "extreme danger."
___
11 a.m.
Authorities in North Carolina and Virginia are following up on tips as they search for a 7-month-old girl they say was abducted at knifepoint from the baby's mother.
Police in Danville, Virginia, said Emma Grace Kennedy was taken by her father, 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy at a convenience store near the North Carolina state line.
Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert saying the infant faces "extreme danger."
An update Monday night said Kennedy may have been spotted in Seven Springs, southeast of Raleigh, and could be headed to Oak Island on the North Carolina coast.
Authorities said Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in Asheboro, North Carolina.
More Stories
-
- Explosion rocks Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, sending ash 1 mile high
- FDA's new rule creates sticky situation for Vermont maple syrup
- Gift Ideas at "The Shoppes" at Middlebury Consignment in Connecticut
- 'Swatting' prank reported at home of Parkland teen activist David Hogg
- Ariana Grande talks about her PTSD after Manchester attack
- 'Micro Career Fairs' to be held at Montville American Job Center throughout summer
- PD: Man threatens employee with scissors during Norwalk store robbery
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Afternoon Thunderstorms roll into Connecticut
Showers and thunderstorms are rolling through this afternoon into the early evening. Get the latest updated forecast from Storm Team 8.Read More »
- It is too late to seed your lawn?
- Cool breezes keep CT beaches empty on Sunday
- Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Lab travels to St. Bernadette's School for Touch-A-Truck
- Tornado cleanup 3 weeks later
- Hurricane season begins
- What are you REALLY allergic to?!
- Storm Team 8 Co-Chief Meteorologist Joe Furey throws out first pitch at Yard Goats game
Don't Miss
Join the Billion Step Challenge!
The One Billion Steps Challenge is a population health initiative…Read More »
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Gift Ideas at "The Shoppes" at Middlebury Consignment in Connecticut
Ryan Kristafer takes you to "The Shoppes" at Middlebury Consignment in...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Connecticut mother gets 11 years in death of disabled son
The Connecticut mother who withheld food from her autistic teenage son until...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Micro Career Fairs' to be held at Montville American Job Center throughout summer
Jobseekers in Eastern Connecticut will have the opportunity to connect with...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Man threatens employee with scissors during Norwalk store robbery
Norwalk police are seeking a man who allegedly threatened a store employee...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Budget dispute may force early school closure in Ansonia
The Board of Education for the town of Ansonia says schools may have to close...Read More »
Video Center
-
8 Minute Meals: cauliflower egg bites
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »
-
Generator safety
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »
-
Tuesday Tips
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »