Red Sox make several changes to Fenway Park for 2018 season
BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox have made several changes and improvements to Fenway Park they hope will enhance the fans' experience.
One major addition is a fan dugout along the first-base line just beyond the Red Sox dugout. The new space with a capacity of 25 people gives fans a view similar to the players by recreating the dugout experience complete with bats, helmets, and even a giant cooler.
The oldest and smallest ballpark in the majors has also added a row of 30 seats in left field just past the visitors' dugout.
The Red Sox also expanded netting designed to protect fans from errant balls.
Several new concessions items will be available; including pulled chicken tacos, bacon tater tots, and crème brulee French toast.
The 2018 home opener is Thursday.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- PD: Drugs, firearms seized from Bridgeport residence, 1 arrested
- Norwich police warn of reports of car burglaries
- New initiative to help prevent children from smoking
- Milford police look to crack down on distracted drivers
- House panel says Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify April 11
- Red Sox make several changes to Fenway Park for 2018 season
- President Trump says he wants to pull troops out of Syria
Don't Miss
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FBI analyst says cellphone records support murder theory
The FBI says cellphone information supports the police theory that a...Read More »
-
PD: Drugs, firearms seized from Bridgeport residence, 1 arrested
A Bridgeport man is facing charges after police say they seized drugs and...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Norwich police warn of reports of car burglaries
Norwich police are once again warning drivers to lock their cars.Read More »
-
Milford police look to crack down on distracted drivers
In Milford, police are out in full force looking for distracted drivers.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Hartford Public Works employee sold gas from city refueling truck
A Public Works employee for the City of Hartford has been charged for...Read More »
Video Center
-
Dental Associates of Connecticut in Danbury Offers Procedure to Restore Missing Teeth
In the United States, more than 36 million people are missing their teeth, and 120 million are missing at least one tooth. But those who would normally require dentures, can now can get a new permanent smile at Dental Associates of Connecticut, whiRead More »
-
House panel says Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify April 11
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before a House oversight panel on April 11 amid a privacy scandal that has roiled the social media giant, the panel announced Wednesday.Read More »
-
Secure modes lifted at 2 Woodbridge schools after police activity
Two schools in Woodbridge were in "school secure mode" due to nearby police activity on Wednesday morning.Read More »