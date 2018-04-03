Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By: Scott McDonnell

Posted: Apr 03, 2018

Updated: Apr 03, 2018 05:41 PM EDT

(WTNH) - It was almost fifty years ago Tuesday that Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. At the State Capitol in Hartford, a reflection was held on Dr. King's legacy, and the work that still needs to be done.

Continuing the dream, speaking for the voiceless, and pushing towards equality -- that was the message from clergy and leaders from all across the state in Hartford on Tuesday.

Dr. Robert Perry from the Union Baptist Church in Stamford was there on Tuesday. He reflected on the moment he met Dr. King.

"When I saw there was a magnetism about him, a calm, collective spirit that he had. The smile, the gentleness, a smile that made you know that this was genuine. All he did was just encourage me to stay on board - and encourage me in the midst of it all," Dr. Perry said.

The civil rights leader was killed on April 4, 1968 in Memphis by a sniper's bullet. He was just 39-years-old.

Several events are planned across Connecticut on Wednesday to honor Dr. King's legacy.

