Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
(WTNH) - It was almost fifty years ago Tuesday that Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. At the State Capitol in Hartford, a reflection was held on Dr. King's legacy, and the work that still needs to be done.
Continuing the dream, speaking for the voiceless, and pushing towards equality -- that was the message from clergy and leaders from all across the state in Hartford on Tuesday.
Dr. Robert Perry from the Union Baptist Church in Stamford was there on Tuesday. He reflected on the moment he met Dr. King.
"When I saw there was a magnetism about him, a calm, collective spirit that he had. The smile, the gentleness, a smile that made you know that this was genuine. All he did was just encourage me to stay on board - and encourage me in the midst of it all," Dr. Perry said.
The civil rights leader was killed on April 4, 1968 in Memphis by a sniper's bullet. He was just 39-years-old.
Several events are planned across Connecticut on Wednesday to honor Dr. King's legacy.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- PD: Drugs, firearms seized from Bridgeport residence, 1 arrested
- Norwich police warn of reports of car burglaries
- New initiative to help prevent children from smoking
- Milford police look to crack down on distracted drivers
- House panel says Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify April 11
- Red Sox make several changes to Fenway Park for 2018 season
- President Trump says he wants to pull troops out of Syria
Don't Miss
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FBI analyst says cellphone records support murder theory
The FBI says cellphone information supports the police theory that a...Read More »
-
PD: Drugs, firearms seized from Bridgeport residence, 1 arrested
A Bridgeport man is facing charges after police say they seized drugs and...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Norwich police warn of reports of car burglaries
Norwich police are once again warning drivers to lock their cars.Read More »
-
Milford police look to crack down on distracted drivers
In Milford, police are out in full force looking for distracted drivers.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Hartford Public Works employee sold gas from city refueling truck
A Public Works employee for the City of Hartford has been charged for...Read More »
Video Center
-
Dental Associates of Connecticut in Danbury Offers Procedure to Restore Missing Teeth
In the United States, more than 36 million people are missing their teeth, and 120 million are missing at least one tooth. But those who would normally require dentures, can now can get a new permanent smile at Dental Associates of Connecticut, whiRead More »
-
House panel says Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify April 11
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before a House oversight panel on April 11 amid a privacy scandal that has roiled the social media giant, the panel announced Wednesday.Read More »
-
Secure modes lifted at 2 Woodbridge schools after police activity
Two schools in Woodbridge were in "school secure mode" due to nearby police activity on Wednesday morning.Read More »