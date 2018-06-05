National

Sweet service dog shines in yearbook photos at elementary school

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 02:22 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2018 05:39 AM EDT

(ABC News) - A yellow Lab named Linda was warmly included in the yearbook of the school where she's considered family.

Linda the dog posed for the images at Orange City Elementary School in Florida. There, the adorable canine is the companion of a fifth-grade student named Rachel who uses a wheelchair.

 

The students and faculty love Linda so much that they just had to have her photo in their yearbook, Principal Charlie Bynum told "Good Morning America."

"It was a great way to end the school year," Bynum said. "I couldn't go without recognizing her. She's a great dog."

 

On school picture day, Bynum and Linda's owner, Heidi Watton, who is also Rachel's mom, decided to have her portrait taken and the results were too cute for words.

The photo appeared in the yearbook, which was distributed on the last day of school, May 30. Linda has also received a plaque recognizing three years of dedicated service at Orange City Elementary.

Bynum said that since Rachel has graduated to the middle school, so has Linda. "[Linda] will visit us again," he added.

Continue Reading

ABC News


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The One Billion Steps Challenge is a population health initiative…

Read More »
News 8 Celebrates 70 Years
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center