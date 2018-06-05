Sweet service dog shines in yearbook photos at elementary school

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Linda the service dog is part of the family at Orange City Elementary School in Orange City, Florida. (Photo: Dean Stewart Photography via ABC News)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Linda the service dog is part of the family at Orange City Elementary School in Orange City, Florida. (Photo: Dean Stewart Photography via ABC News)

(ABC News) - A yellow Lab named Linda was warmly included in the yearbook of the school where she's considered family.

Linda the dog posed for the images at Orange City Elementary School in Florida. There, the adorable canine is the companion of a fifth-grade student named Rachel who uses a wheelchair.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Principal Charlie Bynum of Orange City Elementary School seen in a recent photo as he and Heidi Watton present Linda the service dog with a recognition plaque. (Photo: Orange City Elementary School via ABC News)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Principal Charlie Bynum of Orange City Elementary School seen in a recent photo as he and Heidi Watton present Linda the service dog with a recognition plaque. (Photo: Orange City Elementary School via ABC News)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Linda the lab posed for Orange City Elementary School's 2017-2018 yearbook in Florida. (Photo: Orange City Elementary School via ABC News)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Linda the lab posed for Orange City Elementary School's 2017-2018 yearbook in Florida. (Photo: Orange City Elementary School via ABC News)

The students and faculty love Linda so much that they just had to have her photo in their yearbook, Principal Charlie Bynum told "Good Morning America."

"It was a great way to end the school year," Bynum said. "I couldn't go without recognizing her. She's a great dog."

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Linda is the companion of a fifth-grade student named Rachel, who attends Orange City Elementary School in Florida. (Photo: Orange City Elementary School via ABC News)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Linda is the companion of a fifth-grade student named Rachel, who attends Orange City Elementary School in Florida. (Photo: Orange City Elementary School via ABC News)

On school picture day, Bynum and Linda's owner, Heidi Watton, who is also Rachel's mom, decided to have her portrait taken and the results were too cute for words.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Linda the service dog is part of the family at Orange City Elementary School in Orange City, Florida. (Photo: Dean Stewart Photography via ABC News)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Linda the service dog is part of the family at Orange City Elementary School in Orange City, Florida. (Photo: Dean Stewart Photography via ABC News)

The photo appeared in the yearbook, which was distributed on the last day of school, May 30. Linda has also received a plaque recognizing three years of dedicated service at Orange City Elementary.

Bynum said that since Rachel has graduated to the middle school, so has Linda. "[Linda] will visit us again," he added.