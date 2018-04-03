NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) - A lack of funds will keep New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart off of the stage at Wednesday night's GOP Gubernatorial Debate.

The debate is taking place at Stewart's alma mater, New Britain High School.

Stewart entered the race just a few weeks ago and has raised more than $100,000. However, that falls short of the fundraising threshold to participate.

"A year ago, all the gubernatorial candidates or people thinking about running came together and we agreed on a set of rules," explained J.R. Romano, Chairman of the CT Republican Party. "I'm just a referee holding everyone accountable to the rules."

Stewart and her supporters plan to hold a pre-debate rally outside of the high school on Wednesday.

