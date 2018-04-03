4th GOP Gubernatorial Debate set for Wednesday
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) - A lack of funds will keep New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart off of the stage at Wednesday night's GOP Gubernatorial Debate.
The debate is taking place at Stewart's alma mater, New Britain High School.
Stewart entered the race just a few weeks ago and has raised more than $100,000. However, that falls short of the fundraising threshold to participate.
"A year ago, all the gubernatorial candidates or people thinking about running came together and we agreed on a set of rules," explained J.R. Romano, Chairman of the CT Republican Party. "I'm just a referee holding everyone accountable to the rules."
Stewart and her supporters plan to hold a pre-debate rally outside of the high school on Wednesday.
News 8 will have a debate pre-show on Facebook Live starting at 5:00 p.m. with Capitol Report host Tom Dudchik and News 8's George Colli, along with a post-debate wrap up.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip OK after hip surgery
- FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement
- Cromwell police search for burglary suspect
- Bizarre UK police sketch ignites internet frenzy
- Heavy rains set records in Indianapolis
- 4 bodies recovered from Marine chopper crash in California
- Utility companies propose offshore wind farms
Don't Miss
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cromwell police search for burglary suspect
Cromwell police are currently seeking the public's help in identifying a home...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Utility companies propose offshore wind farms
Two developers have stepped forward with proposals to supply offshore wind...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Serial robber sentenced to 5 years of prison
A West Haven woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for robbing...Read More »
-
Person struck by car in Hamden
A person was struck by a vehicle in Hamden on Wednesday afternoon.Read More »
-
PD: Torrington man faces additional charges for sexual assault
A Torrington man is facing additional charges following an alleged sexual...Read More »
Video Center
-
Dental Associates of Connecticut in Danbury Offers Procedure to Restore Missing Teeth
In the United States, more than 36 million people are missing their teeth, and 120 million are missing at least one tooth. But those who would normally require dentures, can now can get a new permanent smile at Dental Associates of Connecticut, whiRead More »
-
House panel says Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify April 11
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before a House oversight panel on April 11 amid a privacy scandal that has roiled the social media giant, the panel announced Wednesday.Read More »
-
Secure modes lifted at 2 Woodbridge schools after police activity
Two schools in Woodbridge were in "school secure mode" due to nearby police activity on Wednesday morning.Read More »