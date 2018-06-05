Blumenthal, other Senators call on MPAA to reduce youth exposure to smoking imagery
(WTNH) - A number of U.S. Senators are calling on the Motion Picture Association of America to take action and reduce youth exposure to smoking imagery in youth-rated movies.
These lawmakers say this applies to e-cigarette depictions as well.
"Our nation's dramatic decline in youth tobacco use is a tremendous achievement, but on-screen depictions remain a threat to this progress and threaten to re-normalize tobacco use in our society. We cannot afford to lose any ground in this area, " wrote the Senators in their letter to MPAA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin.
In 2007, the MPAA commissioned a study in 2007 that recommended that the MPAA create "a movie ratings policy that creates an incentive for filmmakers to consider, and worry about, the depiction of smoking as a factor in the determination of a film's rating."
Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is among the Senators calling for action.
