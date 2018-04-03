Bysiewicz announces run for governor

By: WTNH.com staff

Posted: Apr 03, 2018 06:26 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 03, 2018 06:26 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Another Democrat is now an official candidate for governor.

Former Secretary of State Susan Bysiewicz took herself out of the "exploratory phase" and made her candidacy official on Tuesday.

She talked about her public and private sector experience creating job growth.

"I spent the last seven years working with more than 80 Connecticut homegrown companies and I helped them expand and grow thousands of good-paying jobs in our state," she said.

Many consider Bysiewicz a potential front runner for the Democrats.

