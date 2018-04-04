Candidates to take the stage for 4th Republican Gubernatorial Debate

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) - As the race to replace Governor Dannel Malloy heats up, Republican candidates will take the stage Wednesday night in the fourth Republican Gubernatorial Debate.

We can expect to see a lot of people on that stage at New Britain High School, but do not expect to see the Mayor of New Britain. She has not raised enough money to qualify for her home-town debate.

In fact, it will be all guys debating Wednesday night. State Senator Toni Boucher is the only other republican woman thinking about running. She has still not committed because she does not want to give up her senate seat while the senate is still evenly divided.

This debate comes with a little more than 5 weeks until the GOP state convention at Foxwoods, so the candidates are trying to impress republican delegates at this point. There are 1,300 delegates, and anybody who gets 15% of them voting for him, or her, automatically gets on the ballot for the primary. Anybody else who wants to run has to go out and get around 10,000 signatures to be on the ballot.

The primary is not until August, though. As for Wednesday night, and as for Mayor Erin Stewart being shut out of the debate, the republican chair says his hands are tied. To be in the debate, you have to have raised $175,000.

"A year ago, all the gubernatorial candidates or people who were thinking about running came together and we agreed on a set of rules. I'm just the referee, holding everyone accountable to the rules," said J. R. Romano, CT Republican Party Chair.

Stewart has raised more than $100,000, but not quite $175. It just seems a little strange, as Erin Stewart actually went to New Britain High School, but she will not be on the school's stage. Since it is her town, however, she will be there.

She and her supporters plan to hold a rally outside New Britain High School before the debate.