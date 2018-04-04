Event held at Capitol to kick off 'Sexual Assault Awareness Month'
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - The 'Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence' planned a rally on the State Capitol grounds Wednesday to kick off 'Sexual Assault Awareness Month.'
The outdoor rally has been canceled because of the weather but the group has moved indoors at the Legislative Office Building for an event billed as 'Solidarity for Survivors Advocacy Day.'
The event takes on added meaning following the events of the past five days that saw the revelation that a sitting member of Congress from Connecticut had admittedly mishandled an alleged case of sexual harassment and abuse in her own office.
The event also comes the day after the late night approval by a key legislative committee of the "Times Up" act.
This proposal creates stronger protections for victims and increases penalties for offenders. It also requires increased training and education in Connecticut workplaces with as few as 3 employees.
