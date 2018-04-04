State joins others to sue US over census question

By: Associated Press

Posted: Apr 03, 2018 10:24 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 03, 2018 11:30 PM EDT

Connecticut state officials have joined a coalition of attorneys general and cities in filing a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump Administration from demanding citizenship information in the 2020 decennial Census.

The states argue that demanding citizenship information would depress Census turnout in states with large immigrant populations, directly threatening those states' fair representation in Congress and the Electoral College as well as billions of dollars in critical federal funds for education, infrastructure, Medicaid and more.

State Attorney General George Jepsen says the move creates a "chilling effect" in immigrant communities.

Today's lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It is led by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and, in addition to Connecticut, includes over 16 states, several cities, and the District of Columbia.

