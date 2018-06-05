Ground beef products used in Connecticut schools recalled

Copyright by WTNH - All rights reserved

(WTNH) - Ground beef products used in some Connecticut schools has been recalled due to possible foreign matter contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that Goodman Food Products, Texas Inc. is recalling 34,400 pounds of fully cooked ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard, white plastic.

The frozen, fully cooked ground beef patty and crumble items were produced on August 2, 2017.

Below are the products being recalled:

40-lb. cases of “Don Lee Farms FULLY COOKED BEEF PATTY CRUMBLES” with lot code 5886A7214, case code CNG36100 and “Best if used within” date of August 2, 2018.

40-lb. cases of “Don Lee Farms FULLY COOKED HOMESTYLE BEEF PATTY” with lot code 5886A7214, case code CNG38220 and “Best if used within” date of August 2, 2018.

The USDA says that these beef products were purchased for the National School Lunch Program and shipped to schools in Connecticut and Maine.

The problem was discovered after the company received complaints about plastic in the beef. While there has been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the beef, anyone concerned should contact a healthcare provider.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service says that they are concerned that some of the beef product may be in school freezers or refrigerators. School nutrition professionals who have purchased the products are urged not to prepare or consume them.

The beef should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more information on the recall, click here.