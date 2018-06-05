Regional News

Officials: Designer Kate Spade found dead in apartment

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 12:19 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2018 01:29 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) - Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her apartment Tuesday in an apparent suicide, law enforcement officials said.

The officials said housekeeping staff found her hanging inside her Park Avenue apartment at about 10:20 a.m. They said she left a note at the scene. The officials were not authorized to divulge details of an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The officials didn't know what the note said.

Spade, who was 55, created a line of sleek handbags in the early 1990s that created a smash.

Her company, Kate Spade New York, has over 140 retail shops and outlet stores across the U.S. and more than 175 shops internationally.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The One Billion Steps Challenge is a population health initiative…

Read More »
News 8 Celebrates 70 Years
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center