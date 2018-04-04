COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) - One of the cars going around the Consumer Reports Test Track Tuesday practically drives itself.

The Tesla Model 3, along with a Cadillac CTS, which was later driven along Route 2 in Colchester, are both semi-autonomous vehicles. They have the technology to drive themselves under certain conditions but they require a person to be in control.

"My heart rate was pretty high," said Senator Richard Blumenthal who took a test drive in the Tesla on the Consumer Reports test track.

The driver took control when the car came close to a parked car. The emergency braking system may have taken over, but at the speed they were going, the senator says there could have been a crash.

"Being in that vehicle is a little bit like having a toddler at the wheel," said Senator Blumenthal. "Fine as long as there's no crisis."

That need for adult supervision is why Senator Blumenthal is a driving force behind legislation regulating hands-free autonomous cars.

He wants to require a manual override on self-driving vehicles which have been involved in deadly crashes during recent test drives.

"The challenge right now is, I would argue, there's a race to be first instead of a race to be safe," said David Friedman, Director of Cars and Products and Analysis at Consumers Union, which is the advocacy division at Consumer Reports.

The senator wants more transparency with safety data and he wants semi-autonomous vehicles like this Tesla to be included in new legislation.

Folks at Consumer Reports say the driver needs to be paying attention in case technology fails. The Cadillac has a way to try to make sure of that.

"It actually has a camera focussed on the driver to make sure the person's eyes are actually still facing the road," said Jake Fisher, Director of Auto Testing for Consumer Reports.

The senator doesn't want to put the brakes on this autonomous technology he says he just wants to make sure car companies are in a race to the top not the bottom.