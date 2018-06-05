Unusual Stories

Amazon delivery man hides woman's package from husband

Posted: Jun 05, 2018

Updated: Jun 05, 2018 06:47 AM EDT

(WTNH) - A loyal Amazon delivery man is trending on social media Tuesday morning for his 'loyalty' to one customer.

After seeing a message on the Texas woman's doormat that reads "please hide packages from husband," he actually took that message to heart.

A security camera shows the delivery man then put the package behind a porch chair instead of leaving it by the door.

A funny note, the husband still found out about the package. He actually got a text message alert that a package was delivered.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

