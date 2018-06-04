Unusual Stories

Baseball player swims in flooded Mississippi dugout

OXFORD, Miss. (WTNH) - Parts of the south keep getting hit hard by several storms. But one baseball player used the dugout to just keep swimming.

This happened at an NCAA regional game with the Ole Miss baseball team in Oxford, Mississippi. 

And it turns out this dugout was so deep with water, Jake Mcanally could swim in it.

By the way, Ole Miss ended up winning against Tennessee Tech 9 to 8.They advanced to the championship set for Monday night. 
 

