Indoor Biking: How busy parents are finding an exercise community in the comfort of home

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) - Looking for a good mix of family, work and exercise, some parents are building training facilities in their own homes for ultimate multi tasking.

Check out a modern fitness fad involving high-tech contraptions.

Imagine taking part in a real exercise class from the comfort of your own home. It's a reality for Sarah Foley, of Old Lyme, owner of a Peloton, an indoor bike with a tablet, connecting users to live studio classes.

"I work full-time, I have 3 kids, I'm always shuttling the around," she explains. "But, still, there's always time for a ride."

And that's exactly why her cousin created this bike. Foley is motivated by the actual community of riders, shown on a leader board.

"I recognize their names I know what their performance is like," she explains. "The instructors call out to us."

Cheryl Waltman, of Guilford, feels camaraderie while cycling, too, thanks to an app called Zwift.

"You can text back and forth and ride remotely with other people," she says.

Her basement is half training facility, half playroom, used by her son, Arlo.

"It allows me to get on my bike and, in theory, get out on the road for an hour or two at a time but never actually leave him alone."

This physician's assistant takes part in group rides and races as she preps for a future triathlon. And Foley, a visiting nurse, is using her Peloton to train for the Boston Marathon, coming up April 16th.

"I’ve shaved 40 minutes off my marathon time because of cross training with the bike," she says.

Both women are grateful for their convenient contraptions that allow them to get fit, at home, while not feeling bored or isolated. They say cycling is their hobby...their passion...their much needed stress release.

"I am a much happier person after I work out," says Waltman.

Foley adds: "I can’t express how valuable it is to me to have MY time everyday - that I can fit in - without going anywhere."