Making summer travel easier for families with a child on the autism spectrum
WATERBUR, Conn. (WTNH) - "It can be isolating when you have a child with autism so it’s important to get out and travel, see family," says Jimna Miller, as she sits with her son, Cal, who is on the spectrum.
When she was planning a trip to Disney, Miller worried about how the 8-year-old would do at the airport.
"Especially with some of the sensory issues - it’s a lot," says this Waterbury mom. "Even for a typical person."
"I was really surprised to learn that over 70% of families in the United States with a loved one on the autism spectrum will not travel even small day trips because it’s just too hard," says Stacey Crowley, a travel agent with AAA Northeast in Hamden.
For this reason, more and more parents with children on the spectrum are turning to experts for help. Crowley is a Certified Autism Professional - one of ten in the state.
"I know the protocols upside down and backwards for TSA, cruise lines, Disney and Universal and how their systems work," says Crowley, who has a unique perspective as a former nanny and amusement park employee.
Crowley tells families that pre-planning is key:
"Just being able to predict and help educate the loved one on the spectrum about what’s going to go on - makes such a smoother transition."
Also, she suggests bringing comfort items for the child and considering hotel accommodations.
"They can wander. If they can’t swim, maybe a pool view isn’t ideal," she says.
Contact the TSA (Transportation Security Administration) and amusement parks ahead of time to arrange for the child to avoid waiting in lines.
"The goal is to educate people that these services are out there," says Crowley. "Hopefully we can get some of those families out and getting those experience and those memories because they deserve it, too."
The Millets had a wonderful trip. Jimna calls the help she received from the TSA "a lifesaver". She urges parents of kids with autism to utilize available services and ask for assistance.
"We wouldn’t have been able to make it to the park with the ease, comfort and confidence that we did, if we hadn’t had that experience."
