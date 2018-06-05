Good Morning CT at Nine

8 Minute Meals: cauliflower egg bites

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 02:17 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2018 02:17 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Clean eating health coach Nikki Gallias makes a simply delicious, grab and go breakfast in the kitchen.

 

Cauliflower egg bites

 

Ingredients:  

 1 medium-large cauliflower head
 3 eggs
 1 tbsp. of salt for boiling cauliflower
 4 tbsp. of milk (any kind)
 ½ cup of avocado oil
 1 tbsp. of chives
 1 tbsp. of parsley
 ½ teaspoon paprika
 ½ teaspoon of salt and pepper


Instructions:
In a large pot, boil the cauliflower, add salt, cauliflower should be fork tender
when it is ready. Remove from pot when it is ready and set it aside to cool.
In a bowl prepare your egg batter, add eggs, 4 tbsp.milk, salt, pepper and herbs
and whisk until light and fluffy.
Dip florets in egg batter thoroughly and fry them until golden brown.
Place on a paper towel and sprinkle with paprika.
Enjoy as an appetizer with your favorite dipping sauce, in a salad, as a side dish
or for a quick easy, portable breakfast. They last a week in the fridge and can be
enjoyed cold or heated up. 
 

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
