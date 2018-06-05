8 Minute Meals: cauliflower egg bites

(WTNH) - Clean eating health coach Nikki Gallias makes a simply delicious, grab and go breakfast in the kitchen.

Cauliflower egg bites

Ingredients:

1 medium-large cauliflower head

3 eggs

1 tbsp. of salt for boiling cauliflower

4 tbsp. of milk (any kind)

½ cup of avocado oil

1 tbsp. of chives

1 tbsp. of parsley

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon of salt and pepper