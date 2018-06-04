World Champion Boxer Chad Dawson shows News 8 some boxing moves

(WTNH) - World Champion Boxer Chad Dawson talks health benefits of boxing while showing News 8 some moves.

Dawson is looking to give back to the community by opening a new gym in Hamden.

Chad Dawson's Champion Breed Boxing will open in July 2018 at 1663 Dixwell Avenue.

Dawson says he is looking to teach children what he learned about boxing while he was growing up, and show them that the sport goes beyond the fighting.

The gym will be open to anybody

For more information, watch the video above.