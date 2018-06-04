Good Morning CT at Nine

World Champion Boxer Chad Dawson shows News 8 some boxing moves

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2018 01:42 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2018 01:42 PM EDT

(WTNH) - World Champion Boxer Chad Dawson talks health benefits of boxing while showing News 8 some moves. 

Dawson is looking to give back to the community by opening a new gym in Hamden.

Chad Dawson's Champion Breed Boxing will open in July 2018 at 1663 Dixwell Avenue.

Dawson says he is looking to teach children what he learned about boxing while he was growing up, and show them that the sport goes beyond the fighting. 

The gym will be open to anybody

For more information, watch the video above.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center