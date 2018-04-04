New initiative to help prevent children from smoking

By: Samantha Miller

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 12:02 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 12:56 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Nearly 56,000 children in Connecticut will eventually die from smoking. Nearly 1,300 kids under the age of 18 become new daily smokers every year. These statistics will not change, unless smoking rates go down. The Boys and Girls Clubs in Connecticut and Northeast Medical Group hope to be a part of that change. 

Thanks to a grant from the Connecticut Department of Public Health, a new initiative called 'Be Smart, Don't Start' is running in 15 clubs throughout the state of Connecticut with 350 teen leaders and their staff members.

 

