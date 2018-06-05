Stretch Your Dollar: Improving credit score
(WTNH) - Whether you're buying a new car, home or applying for a new job, your credit report and what's on it can be a deal breaker. We're stretching your dollar with how you can improve your credit score quickly and efficiently.
Having a good credit score not only means you're making food financial decisions, it also helps you save money every month so here are three proven tips to boost your number.
"If you've got bad credit, that's a good thing," said Alok Deshpande, CEO of SmartPath.
What's your number?
According to financial coach Desphande, a low credit score can actually be a blessing in disguise.
"Because you can't borrow any more money and a lot of times that will protect you from you," said Deshpande.
He says there are three things you can do right now to raise your score.
First, pay your bills on time.
"One bill that's late as far as the bank is concerned and the credit agencies means that you're in some sort of financial distress. You didn't have the money to pay for it," said Deshpande.
Second, keep your credit use low. Preferably below 30 percent of what's available to you.
"Let's say that you have a $1,000-dollar limit on your credit card. but you're using $800. Well what the bank thinks is man you're using every piece of credit that you've been given. that might mean that you don't have any cash," said Deshpande.
Lastly, avoid applying for credit in a lot of different places.
"The more of those that you sign up for the more it looks like you're going out there looking for money and that's a concern for credit reporting agencies," said Deshpande.
Instead, opt for a secured credit card.
It works just like your normal credit card, but the limit you get is based on a deposit you put down and the credit card issuer can pull money from the deposit if you don't make a payment.
"Instead of focusing on how do I improve my credit, focus on building the right financial behaviors and the credit will automatically follow," said Deshpande.
It's also important to stay on top of your credit report to look out for mistakes or fraud.
