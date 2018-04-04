Stretch Your Dollar: Tax mistakes that cost you money

(WTNH) - April is here! That means showers, flowers and taxes.

If you haven't filed yet, you've still got time before the April 17th deadline, but not much. We are stretching your dollar to explain some of the tax mistakes that may cost you money.

Whether you like it or not, you can't escape tax season. If you haven't submitted your tax return yet, it's time to get moving. Waiting until the last minute increases your risk of mistakes.

"So some of the things are as simple as a typo, a math error, we also find sometimes people don't use the correct filing status. We also find that they don't even report income correctly at times," said Latasha Randle, H&R Block Senior Tax Specialist.

Tax prep software or a tax preparer should flag simple errors but it's always good to pay close attention, especially since mistakes can cost you money.

Uncle Sam can hit you with penalties and charge you, if you use the wrong filing status or forget to report income.

Experts say to be mindful of your taxes all year, instead of just once a season.

"People have to think about taxes really in everything that you do because it can affect your taxes. Anything that you are doing that's causing income, anything that may create a deduction, even think about a simple job change," said Randle.