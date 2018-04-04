Improvements made to Fenway Park

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Fenway Park (AP photo)

BOSTON (WTNH) - The next time you visit Fenway Park, you will notice some improvements all aimed at enhancing the fan experience!

There is now a dugout along the first base line, just beyond the Red Sox dugout.

Related Content: New food comes to Fenway

The new space is made to give fans a view similar to the players by recreating the dugout experience, complete with bats, helmets and even a giant cooler.

There is also extra seating and expanded netting designed to protect fans from foul balls.