Improvements made to Fenway Park

By: WTNH.com staff

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 11:32 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 11:32 AM EDT

BOSTON (WTNH) - The next time you visit Fenway Park, you will notice some improvements all aimed at enhancing the fan experience!

There is now a dugout along the first base line, just beyond the Red Sox dugout.

The new space is made to give fans a view similar to the players by recreating the dugout experience, complete with bats, helmets and even a giant cooler.

There is also extra seating and expanded netting designed to protect fans from foul balls.

