Mic'd up: Sound Tigers' Brent Thompson coaches 'em up in win over Providence
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)-- - Want to put a head coach on his best behavior? Put a microphone on him during a game.
Sound Tigers head coach Brent Thompson let us do just that Tuesday morning for his team's game with teh Providence Bruins.
A big crowd came out at Webster Bank Arena to cheer on the Tigers. School kids from all around were out there.
Former Quinnipiac star Kellen Jones would break an early 1-1 tie with his third goal of the season. Another former Bobcats star, Travis St. Denis, would help put this one away.
The Sound Tigers won, 3-2.
Check out the video above for more.
