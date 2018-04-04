Mic'd up: Sound Tigers' Brent Thompson coaches 'em up in win over Providence

By: John Pierson

Posted: Apr 03, 2018 11:26 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 03, 2018 11:26 PM EDT

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)-- - Want to put a head coach on his best behavior? Put a microphone on him during a game.

Sound Tigers head coach Brent Thompson let us do just that Tuesday morning for his team's game with teh Providence Bruins.

A big crowd came out at Webster Bank Arena to cheer on the Tigers. School kids from all around were out there.

Former Quinnipiac star Kellen Jones would break an early 1-1 tie with his third goal of the season. Another former Bobcats star, Travis St. Denis, would help put this one away.

The Sound Tigers won, 3-2.

Check out the video above for more.

