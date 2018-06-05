Sports

Travelers Championship announces field for 2018 Celebrity Pro-Am

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2018 11:02 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2018 11:02 AM EDT

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - Some extra star power will be coming to Cromwell this summer.

On Monday, the Travelers Championship announced the celebrities committed to playing in the 2018 Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am.

The tournament will take place on Wednesday, June 20th at TPC River Highlands.

The celebrities committed to the Pro-Am include:

Ray Allen - 10-time NBA All-Star, All-American at UConn.

Chris Berman - ESPN broadcaster and 10-time Emmy Award winner.

Nick Bonino - Center for the NHL's Nashville Predators and Hartford-native who has won two Stanley Cup titles.

Jim Calhoun - Former UConn men's basketball coach who won three NCAA titles while in Storrs. Calhoun is also a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

Mike Cavanaugh - UConn men's hockey head coach.

Javier Colon - Connecticut-native and musician who won NBC's "The Voice."

Chris Dailey - Longtime associate head women's basketball coach at UConn who is set to be inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in June.

Dane DeHaan - Actor and model who had parts in movies such as "Chronicle" and "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

Randy Edsall - UConn football head coach. Esall also spent five seasons coaching in the NFL.

Related Content: Jordan Spieth enters field for 2018 Travelers Championship

Boomer Esiason - Former NFL quarterback and four-time Pro Bowler who currently hosts a radio show with WFAN in New York.

Mike Gorman - Longtime broadcaster for the NBA's Boston Celtics and Emmy Award-winning commentator.

Christopher Jackson - Singer and actor who stars in the CBS drama "Bull." Jackson was also nominated for a Tony Award for his role as George Washington in the original cast of "Hamilton."

Jermaine Kearse - Wide receiver for the NFL's New York Jets. Kearse won a Super Bowl title with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.

George Lopez - Actor with success in film, television and stand-up comedy. Lopez is best-known for his role in "George Lopez," which ran on ABC for six seasons.

Norah O'Donnell - Award-winning journalist and co-host of "CBS This Morning."

Dan Orlovsky - Former NFL quarterback and UConn football's career leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

Nancy Stevens - Longtime UConn field hockey coach who helped the Huskies to national championships in 2013, 2014 and 2017.

Tim Wakefield - Former MLB pitcher who spent 17 seasons with the Boston Red Sox. Wakefield won World Series titles in 2004 and 2007.

The Travelers Championship will be held from June 18-24.

For more information, click here.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The One Billion Steps Challenge is a population health initiative…

Read More »
News 8 Celebrates 70 Years
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center