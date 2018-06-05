Travelers Championship announces field for 2018 Celebrity Pro-Am

A number of celebrities are taking part in the 2018 Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am. (Photo: Travelers Championship)

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - Some extra star power will be coming to Cromwell this summer.

On Monday, the Travelers Championship announced the celebrities committed to playing in the 2018 Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am.

The tournament will take place on Wednesday, June 20th at TPC River Highlands.

The celebrities committed to the Pro-Am include:

Ray Allen - 10-time NBA All-Star, All-American at UConn.

Chris Berman - ESPN broadcaster and 10-time Emmy Award winner.

Nick Bonino - Center for the NHL's Nashville Predators and Hartford-native who has won two Stanley Cup titles.

Jim Calhoun - Former UConn men's basketball coach who won three NCAA titles while in Storrs. Calhoun is also a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.

Mike Cavanaugh - UConn men's hockey head coach.

Javier Colon - Connecticut-native and musician who won NBC's "The Voice."

Chris Dailey - Longtime associate head women's basketball coach at UConn who is set to be inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in June.

Dane DeHaan - Actor and model who had parts in movies such as "Chronicle" and "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

Randy Edsall - UConn football head coach. Esall also spent five seasons coaching in the NFL.

Boomer Esiason - Former NFL quarterback and four-time Pro Bowler who currently hosts a radio show with WFAN in New York.

Mike Gorman - Longtime broadcaster for the NBA's Boston Celtics and Emmy Award-winning commentator.

Christopher Jackson - Singer and actor who stars in the CBS drama "Bull." Jackson was also nominated for a Tony Award for his role as George Washington in the original cast of "Hamilton."

Jermaine Kearse - Wide receiver for the NFL's New York Jets. Kearse won a Super Bowl title with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.

George Lopez - Actor with success in film, television and stand-up comedy. Lopez is best-known for his role in "George Lopez," which ran on ABC for six seasons.

Norah O'Donnell - Award-winning journalist and co-host of "CBS This Morning."

Dan Orlovsky - Former NFL quarterback and UConn football's career leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

Nancy Stevens - Longtime UConn field hockey coach who helped the Huskies to national championships in 2013, 2014 and 2017.

Tim Wakefield - Former MLB pitcher who spent 17 seasons with the Boston Red Sox. Wakefield won World Series titles in 2004 and 2007.

The Travelers Championship will be held from June 18-24.

