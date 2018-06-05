Travelers Championship announces field for 2018 Celebrity Pro-Am
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) - Some extra star power will be coming to Cromwell this summer.
On Monday, the Travelers Championship announced the celebrities committed to playing in the 2018 Travelers Celebrity Pro-Am.
The tournament will take place on Wednesday, June 20th at TPC River Highlands.
The celebrities committed to the Pro-Am include:
Ray Allen - 10-time NBA All-Star, All-American at UConn.
Chris Berman - ESPN broadcaster and 10-time Emmy Award winner.
Nick Bonino - Center for the NHL's Nashville Predators and Hartford-native who has won two Stanley Cup titles.
Jim Calhoun - Former UConn men's basketball coach who won three NCAA titles while in Storrs. Calhoun is also a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
Mike Cavanaugh - UConn men's hockey head coach.
Javier Colon - Connecticut-native and musician who won NBC's "The Voice."
Chris Dailey - Longtime associate head women's basketball coach at UConn who is set to be inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in June.
Dane DeHaan - Actor and model who had parts in movies such as "Chronicle" and "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."
Randy Edsall - UConn football head coach. Esall also spent five seasons coaching in the NFL.
Related Content: Jordan Spieth enters field for 2018 Travelers Championship
Boomer Esiason - Former NFL quarterback and four-time Pro Bowler who currently hosts a radio show with WFAN in New York.
Mike Gorman - Longtime broadcaster for the NBA's Boston Celtics and Emmy Award-winning commentator.
Christopher Jackson - Singer and actor who stars in the CBS drama "Bull." Jackson was also nominated for a Tony Award for his role as George Washington in the original cast of "Hamilton."
Jermaine Kearse - Wide receiver for the NFL's New York Jets. Kearse won a Super Bowl title with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.
George Lopez - Actor with success in film, television and stand-up comedy. Lopez is best-known for his role in "George Lopez," which ran on ABC for six seasons.
Norah O'Donnell - Award-winning journalist and co-host of "CBS This Morning."
Dan Orlovsky - Former NFL quarterback and UConn football's career leader in passing yards and touchdowns.
Nancy Stevens - Longtime UConn field hockey coach who helped the Huskies to national championships in 2013, 2014 and 2017.
Tim Wakefield - Former MLB pitcher who spent 17 seasons with the Boston Red Sox. Wakefield won World Series titles in 2004 and 2007.
The Travelers Championship will be held from June 18-24.
For more information, click here.
