Sports

Trumbull softball tops Cheshire, advances to Class LL championship

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2018 11:04 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2018 11:04 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Cheshire softball battled Trumbull on Monday night with a trip to the Class LL championship game on the line.

Both teams scored early and often in this one.

In the 1st inning, Trumbull had the bases loaded when Ava Dunn blooped a single to right and brought in two runs, making it 3-2 Eagles.

We were all tied at 4 in the 4th when the Rams took the lead back. Alexis Hemstock hit a rope off of the shortstop's glove to bring in Mia Juodiatis and make it 5-4 Cheshire.

But the Eagles would answer with runners on the corners for Maggie Coffin. She blasted one over the centerfielder's head and brought in a run.

Trumbull would go on to win, 6-5. It will take on Amity in the title game.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The One Billion Steps Challenge is a population health initiative…

Read More »
News 8 Celebrates 70 Years
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 8 Celebrates 70 Years

Capitol Report: Sundays at…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New York Yankees return to MyTV9 in 2018

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center