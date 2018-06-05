Trumbull softball tops Cheshire, advances to Class LL championship

(WTNH) - Cheshire softball battled Trumbull on Monday night with a trip to the Class LL championship game on the line.

Both teams scored early and often in this one.

In the 1st inning, Trumbull had the bases loaded when Ava Dunn blooped a single to right and brought in two runs, making it 3-2 Eagles.

We were all tied at 4 in the 4th when the Rams took the lead back. Alexis Hemstock hit a rope off of the shortstop's glove to bring in Mia Juodiatis and make it 5-4 Cheshire.

But the Eagles would answer with runners on the corners for Maggie Coffin. She blasted one over the centerfielder's head and brought in a run.

Trumbull would go on to win, 6-5. It will take on Amity in the title game.