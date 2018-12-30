Skip to content
Headlines
Feds subpoena records in ongoing New Haven City Hall corruption probe
Governor Lamont signs paid family medical leave bill
Dense fog advisory until 6AM for New Haven, Middlesex and New London Counties. Bright & warm Summer weather today through Friday
Spokesperson for Jennifer Dulos’ family to appear on GMA in response to “Gone Girl” statement
UConn Board of Trustees to vote on move to the Big East
The Latest Video from News 8
The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement changes lives of all ages
VIDEO: Man attacks TSA agents at airport
‘The most devastating day’: 12 killed, several injured in Virginia Beach shooting
Staying safe during Memorial Day Weekend
Augusta Company says it never employed alleged Virginia serial killer
7 dead in Tennessee shooting spree; suspect shot by police, in custody
‘Incredibles 2’ Official Parody – Live Action over Animation
Staying focused on your New Year’s goals
Web Extra: News 8’s coverage of the Governor’s Inaugural Ball from the 80s and 90s
The Biggest Financial Stories of 2018
Top Stories
Jim Calhoun says he plans on coaching St. Joe’s again next year
Mary Morrisson elementary in Groton to close in 2021
Milford woman arrested twice in one day
J.R. Romano to serve two more years as CT GOP Chairman
The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement changes lives of all ages
JCPenney is hiring for Back-to-School season
CCSU releases study concluding racial profiling still exists in police traffic stops
4th of July 2019 Fireworks Schedule
Killingly High School considers mascot change
Part of Avon golf course proposed to be used for land development, “Save Nod Road” opposes
New Haven
Milford woman arrested twice in one day
Ashley’s Ice Cream celebrates 40th anniversary
Feds subpoena records in ongoing New Haven City Hall corruption probe
West Haven Rotary club comradery leads to perfect donor match
Illegal immigrant sentenced for deadly hit-and-run in New Haven
Hartford
Part of Avon golf course proposed to be used for land development, “Save Nod Road” opposes
Man sentenced to 10 years for sex trafficking of a minor
New Britain’s first Deputy Police Chief sworn in
Crews respond to a house fire at a 6-family residence in New Britain
Officials holding forum to discuss recent burglaries in Hartford
New London
Mary Morrisson elementary in Groton to close in 2021
New London Police investigate after woman found dead at homeless center
Police identify woman severely injured by compactor at New London supermarket
New London Police thank person who found toddler wandering streets alone Monday morning
White powder substance found in East Lyme mailbox not hazardous
Middlesex
Man facing charges after hitting pedestrian walk their dog
Man facing charges after hitting pedestrian walk their dog
Middletown man charged with making bomb threat at Walgreen’s
Propane truck rollover, leak closes road in East Haddam
Essex Steam Train seeing uptick in dangerous behavior along tracks
Crime
Milford woman arrested twice in one day
Man sentenced to 10 years for sex trafficking of a minor
Sales rep in opioid kickback scheme avoids prison
Family of Jennifer Dulos releases statement regarding “Gone Girl” theory
New Britain caretaker charged with stealing nearly $200K from Alzheimer’s patient
Unusual Stories
Malaysia detains 4 Indians, seizes drugs, 5,255 turtles
The Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement changes lives of all ages
4th of July 2019 Fireworks Schedule
West Haven Rotary club comradery leads to perfect donor match
Postal service returning decade-old stolen Hawaii mail
Don't Miss
Governor Lamont signs paid family medical leave bill
Stretch Your Dollar: What to expect on Amazon Prime Day
Officials holding forum to discuss recent burglaries in Hartford
Man facing charges after hitting pedestrian walk their dog
Victims of weekend double shooting in Hartford identified
