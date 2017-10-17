For twenty years, Sarah has been sharing stories about interesting places and inspiring people throughout Connecticut. Now, here at News 8, she spearheads our Connecticut Families segment, as well as 8 Things To Do This Weekend.

At WTIC-TV in Hartford, she produced and hosted the popular Mommy Minute and DayTrippers segments, in addition to covering breaking news events, such as 9/11 and the Michael Skakel Trial.

She also spearheaded an Arts and Entertainment series, enabling her to interview celebrities such as Jon Bon Jovi, Kid Rock, Jewel, Jessica Simpson, Julie Andrews and Martin Short.

Often tapping into her own experiences, Sarah wrote a parenting column for the Hartford Courant. Additionally, she contributed home and travel features to Hartford Magazine.

After graduating from Trinity College in Hartford, Sarah began her media career at WHDH in Boston where she was an Assignment Editor, Satellite Producer, and Field Producer.

She has received a Food Allergy Hero Award, a Mental Health Media Award and a Local Leader-Local Legend Unsung Hero Award for her dedication to important family issues. Sarah is also the proud recipient of three Emmy Awards.

Sarah enjoys contributing to local events with organizations such as March of Dimes, Hartford Hospital and the YMCA of Greater Hartford. Dancing the rhumba in a recent Donate Life Connecticut competition is one of Sarah’s proudest accomplishments.

She lives on Connecticut’s gorgeous shoreline and enjoys combing the beaches with her husband Paul, sons Sam and Ben, and rescue dog, Lucy.



You can also find Sarah snapping a picture or reading a book. But, her favorite hobbies will always be swimming, skiing or playing ping pong with the kids!

8 Things you didn’t know about Sarah Cody

Favorite memory/story from working in TV news?

Kayaking around the Statue of Liberty or flying in a helicopter over the cranberry bogs in Cape Cod. I also absolutely loved taping a holiday segment at the Connecticut Science Center with my two sons. They were Secret Agents on a mission for fun – complete with James Bond music. It was great.

What inspired you to work in news?

I grew-up outside of Boston and looked-up to all of the local newswomen. I thought they were so cool! When I was in college, I was fascinated by government, law and performance. A job in TV news included all of those interests!

What is your favorite restaurant in New Haven?

Pepe’s Pizza or Shake Shack! Two of my boys faves, as well!

Who is your favorite musician/band and/or best concert you ever been to?

I love Dave Matthews (who performed to a small crowd at Trinity College when I was a student there!), Ed Sheeran and David Gray.

Best concert I’ve attended? U2 or Madonna, for sure!

What’s the best dish you can make?

Confession: I’m a terrible cook. But, I manage to make a decent Pasta Fagioli in the crock pot that doesn’t usually poison anyone.If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?

Italy! I studied there in college…and I miss it.What’s something you don’t know about me?

I’ve interviewed Ozzie Osbourne and Mark Wahlberg. Debbie Reynolds and I got along like old friends.What are your hobbies / hidden talents?

Try to beat me at ping pong. Just try.