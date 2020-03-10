WCTX-TV expands news in Hartford/New Haven, creating the market’s only live three-hour local prime-time news

HARTFORD/NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — WCTX-TV, Nexstar Broadcasting’s television station serving the Hartford/New Haven area (DMA #33), today announced that it will expand its local news by offering the region’s only three-hour, live local prime-time newscast Monday through Friday. Beginning March 30, WCTX-TV (MyNet) will add two hours (8-10pm) to its current 10-11pm lineup. WCTX’s prime-time news will continue to be independently produced by its sister station, WTNH-TV News 8 (ABC), Connecticut’s Local News Leader. The addition of the two broadcasts to WCTX-TV’s existing 10 pm news will make WCTX-TV the only station in Connecticut delivering local news every weeknight from 8 to 11pm.

In addition to providing more news content in an unserved time of the day, WCTX-TV’s Primetime news, along with the digital news coverage and live streams available on wtnh.com and the News 8 App will provide viewers and users the latest developments on the region’s top stories, live breaking news, in-depth investigative journalism, and accurate weather information from the trusted team at Connecticut’s Local News Leader, WTNH-TV. WCTX-TV will also grow its weekend newscasts, adding a half-hour to its current offering at 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Following the expansion, WCTX-TV and WTNH-TV will produce and air more local programming than any other television station in the Hartford/New Haven market—63.5 hours per week.

“Launching three-hours of live local news in prime-time Monday through Friday is a clear demonstration of our commitment to serving viewers and advertisers in the greater Hartford/New Haven area and across the state,” said Rich Graziano, Vice-President and General Manager of WCTX-TV and WTNH-TV. “WCTX-TV will be the only station in Connecticut dedicating its newsgathering resources to providing three hours of local news from 8 pm to 11 pm every weeknight, delivering exclusive broadcast and digital news content on the issues that matter most to more than three million Connecticut residents.”

WCTX’s Primetime News will be broken down into three one-hour segments: “News 8 at 8” will be anchored by WTNH-TV’s Ann Nyberg and Darren Kramer, who collectively have more than 50 years of experience covering Connecticut’s biggest stories, with Meteorologist Joe Furey handling weather and providing a first look at the next day’s forecast. “News 8 at 8” will emphasize investigative reporting and offer several targeted segments including: “CT Families,” addressing the most pressing issues affecting families throughout the state; “The Digital Download,” an in-depth look at the day’s top digital stories; and, “Open for Business,” which will spotlight the people, products and services that drive businesses big and small in Connecticut.

“News 8 at 9” will highlight breaking news since the early evening newscasts and include segments on healthcare, the local economy and enhanced coverage of high school and college sports throughout the region. It will be anchored by WTNH-TV’s Stephanie Simoni, an award-winning anchor/reporter, and Rich Coppola, WTNH’s 30-year local news veteran and a native of East Haven, Connecticut.

“Stephanie’s outstanding leadership anchoring WTNH-TV’s weekend morning newscasts and Rich’s three decades of state-wide coverage add unmatched perspective to our primetime news expansion,” said WTNH News 8 News Director Chuck Carter.

Ms. Simoni, Mr. Coppola, Mr. Furey, and sports director John Pierson will continue to anchor the WCTX-TV’s newscast at 10 pm. Ms. Nyberg, Mr. Kramer, Mr. Furey and Mr. Pierson will continue anchoring News 8 at 11 pm on WTNH-TV.

Where to Watch WCTX in Hartford/New Haven

Cable/Satellite/Over the Air Channel #

Comcast 1035

Cox 1009

Optimum Fairfield 24

Optimum Milford 17

Thames Valley 109

Atlantic Broadband 409

Vantage 1009

Dish 59

DirecTV 59

Over the Air 59.1

About WTNH News 8 and WCTX-TV

WTNH News 8 continues to set the standard for news coverage excellence in Connecticut. News 8 provides news, weather and information around the clock through its television newscasts, WTNH.com website and through its digital and mobile platforms. WTNH News 8, an ABC affiliate, and WCTX MyTV9, a My Network affiliate, serve more than 871,000 television households.