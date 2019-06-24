WTNH/WCTX Closed Captioning Contacts

1  of  4
Individuals with disabilities may contact the captioning hotline or speak with our stations representative for assistance with the public inspection file.

WTNH Captioning Hotline: (203) 784-8956
Station Representative: McKenzie Kotuby, (203) 784-8888 ext:8857
Concerns about our closed captioning?

For immediate concerns contact us at
Phone: 203-784-8956
Fax: 203-848-2957
E-mail: wtnhccdiscrepancy@wtnh.com

To file a formal complaint about our captioning, contact:

Nexstar Media Group
By email: PrivacyAdministrator@nexstar.tv
By phone: (855) 997-2470
By mail: Digital Privacy Administrator
Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.
545 E. John Carpenter, Suite 700
Irving, Texas 75062

WTNH-TV & WCTX-TV FCC Public Files may be located.

FCC Public File (WTNH)
Children’s TV Report (WTNH)
FCC Public File (WCTX)
Children’s TV Report (WCTX)
EEO Public File Report

