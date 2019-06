Mario Boone is a North Carolina native who is thrilled to call Connecticut home. He joined News 8 as a News Reporter on a freelance basis in July 2017, and was invited back on a full-time permanent status in October 2017.

Before joining News 8, Mario reported at stations in Raleigh/Durham, NC, Orlando, Fla. and Asheville, NC. During his time in those markets Mario uncovered countless exclusive stories like police officers illegally parking at meters without paying and broken city fire hydrants endangering the lives of residents and a massive rat infestation at a local middle school.