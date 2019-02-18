Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Connecticut
Crime
The Dulos Case
Politics
New Hampshire Primary
Washington D.C. News
Border Report Tour
Health
Consumer
Regional News
National
International
Technology
Unusual Stories
Academy Awards
Opioid Crisis
Hidden History
News 8 Now Updates
All Things Irish
Top Stories
300 layoffs at Subway HQ on the horizon
Ex pleads guilty in homicide of woman found in suitcase along Greenwich roadway
Coors Light will cover dog adoption fees across the country until Feb. 21
Trump on track to be acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial
Weather
Today’s Forecast
CT Radar
8 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings
Weather Alerts
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Headlines
Traffic
Live Traffic Map
Top Stories
Metro-North: Protests near Grand Central Terminal might delay CT commuters
Top Stories
Amtrak train hits maintenance truck on tracks
Top Stories
Fire Marshal for the Town of Orange reported victim of fatal car crash in Woodbridge
Car crash on I-84 West in Plainville, right lane reopened
Tractor-trailer fire closes I-84 East in Sturbridge, delays backup onto CT border
One person sent to the hospital after 4-car crash on Interstate 91 in Middletown
Sports
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
NY Giants
NBA
Big Race – Daytona
MLB
NHL
High School
Courage Awards
Hockey Power Play
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Congress urged to pass anti-doping bill before Olympics
Top Stories
Steinbrenner wonders ‘what if?’ Yanks feel cheated by Astros
Pete Rose asks for reinstatement, cites Astros and steroids
Mickelson says he won’t accept US Open exemption
Supercars champ McLaughlin gets IndyCar seat with Penske
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
Report It Recaps
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Live Events
Live Events 2
Video Center
Television Schedule
On-Air
Good Morning CT at Nine
Good Morning CT Weekend
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Capitol Report
What’s Right With Schools
Connecticut Families
At the Movies
8 Things To Do
Pet of the Week
Lottery
Horoscopes
CT Style
Living Local Deals
Today’s Dish
In the Kitchen
Law Down
Money Wisdom
Living Well
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Unlocking Connecticut Lora and Bev has great Valentine’s Day gifts
Top Stories
Today’s Dish: Super Bowl Halftime Show draws 103 million
Top Stories
Local Author Katie Melko coming out with third book
Today’s Living Local Deal is to Mount Southington Ski Area!
In The Kitchen: OMV/Bleu Squid Breakfast and Bakery Cafe shares sweets for Valentine’s Day!
Quinnipiac University’s Women’s Basketball Team Inspires Local Students
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Trump acquittal on track, though Romney to vote to convict
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Academy Awards
Tom Hanks, Chris Rock added to Oscars presenters
Oscars 2020: How to watch, what time it starts and when it is
Top films were more diverse than ever before, study finds
Oscars to go hostless for 2nd straight year on ABC
Hamden native Rossomando wins Oscar for Best Original Song
More Academy Awards Headlines
In an upset, ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Oscars
List of all of the 2019 Oscar winners
Photos: Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Fashion
Oscars celebrated locally with party at The Kate
Hitting up the Oscars party at Spotlight Theatres in Hartford
Oscars 2019: Experts share their predictions on who will win the Academy Awards
Oscars 2019: What to expect from the biggest night in Hollywood
Curtain set to go up on a host-less but drama-filled Oscars
Welcoming Connecticut stops for traveling Blacks found in historic Green-Book
Bette Midler to perform at Oscars
Trending Stories
Today’s Forecast
Hartford is the most dangerous city in Connecticut, study finds
State Police seize several guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition from Bolton home during arrest
300 layoffs at Subway HQ on the horizon
Trump acquittal on track, though Romney to vote to convict
Don't Miss
Nexstar Media to launch prime-time national newscast on cable network WGN America
More Don't Miss