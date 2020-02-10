92nd Academy Awards underway live from Los Angeles

Brad Pitt accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES, CA (WTNH) — The 92nd annual Academy Awards kicked off with a musical performance by Janelle Monae, including the theme from the Mr. Rogers movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

Steve Martin and Chris Rock followed Monae on stage and took some light-hearted jabs at the various actors in the crowd, as well as at Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos.

The night’s first major award came in the Best Supporting Actor category, and went to Brad Pitt for his performance in “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.”

Pitt has won one Oscar in the past but not for acting. He won in 2014 for producing “12 Years a Slave.”

Following Pitt’s win for Best Supporting Actor, the award for Animated Feature Film went to “Toy Story 4.”

