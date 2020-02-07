Connecticut native worked on set of two films nominated for Academy Award

(WTNH) — We’re excited about the Oscars and even more excited to see local people making movie magic.

A Connecticut native worked alongside the stars on two films up for best picture this weekend.

Michael-Scott Druckenmiller is a medical tech advisor on set. His job is to work with producers and stars to make a scene more realistic to the viewer. His background as an EMT, a veteran and an actor makes him uniquely qualified for the job.

Druckenmiller worked on the set of “The Irishman.” He said, “I was Robert De Niro’s personal medical tech advisor for his film, and the reason he needed one, he is like a sponge. He wants to know the why’s and what’s happening and why would he be doing something and not necessarily what would be textbook, but what somebody his character’s age would be doing on a daily basis.”

He was a medical tech for “Joker” too, working alongside Joaquin Phoenix, not just helping him make his role more realistic, he had an acting role as an EMT in a scene with the film’s star.

“He is phenomenal in his approach and working that intimately with him was more like being in the best master class you could ever pay to be in because you could see his process,” Druckenmiller said.