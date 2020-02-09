News 8 is live at Oscars watch parties across Connecticut

(WTNH) — We’re just hours away from one of the most star-studded events of the year – The 92nd Academy Awards. For the second year in a row, there will be no host, but that’s not stopping audiences across the country – and right here in Connecticut – from enjoying the show.

Organizers at the Dolby Theatre are promising an epic show featuring a long list of musical performances from Elton John, to Billie Eilish, and Idina Menzel.

Connecticut is also celebrating a star-studded night. We have live team coverage from the Katharine Hepburn Cultural Arts Center in Old Saybrook, and the Red Carpet Experience in Hartford.