Oscars 2020: How to watch, what time it starts and when it is

(ABC News)– The 2020 Oscars are just days away, but before your watch party begins, it’s important to know how to tune in!

ABC is airing the ceremony live Sunday, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, but before that there will be plenty of reasons to park yourself in front of the TV.

Here’s what you can expect on Oscars Sunday.

What time does coverage begin?

“Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!” kicks off the day’s coverage at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The three-hour show, hosted by ABC News’ Chris Connelly and Adrienne Bankert, will be the only live, continuous program from the red carpet at that time, and will also feature special contributors Elizabeth Wagmeister, senior correspondent at Variety; Kelley Carter, senior entertainment reporter for ESPN’s The Undefeated; and fashion and style experts Joe Zee and Ryan Michele Bathe.

What time is ABC’s red carpet show?

The pre-show, officially called “The Oscars Red Carpet Show,” begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT and will air live on ABC.

How can I watch if I don’t have access to a TV?

Those who have a participating TV provider account in select markets can access coverage at abc.com or on the ABC app.

There will also be a Twitter live stream of the Academy’s red carpet coverage, “Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live,” via @TheAcademy.

An Oscar statue is pictured Jan. 31, 2020, at the Governors Ball Press Preview for the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles.An Oscar statue is pictured Jan. 31, 2020, at the Governors Ball Press Preview for the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles.Chris Pizzello/Invision via AP

Who is hosting this year?

For the second year in a row, the Oscars will not have a host. Instead, there will be a bevy of celebrity presenters, including Salma Hayek, Spike Lee, Timothée Chalamet, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.

Who is nominated?

Check out the complete list of nominees here.

Want more?

On Monday, “Good Morning America” will broadcast live from the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, with co-anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, along with Lara Spencer and Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee, looking back on Hollywood’s biggest night.