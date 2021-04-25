The Kate theater celebrating 93rd Academy Awards with ‘Oscar night party in-a-box’

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Kate theater in Old Saybrook created over 100 boxes filled with goodies for folks to celebrate watching the 93rd Academy Awards Sunday night from the comfort of their couch.

Even though Katharine Hepburn was nominated for an Oscar 12 times and holds the record for best actress with four wins, she never attended a ceremony to receive them.

So in the spirit of Hepburn, for their 11th annual Oscars event, the Kate’s theme is “Be like Kate, and stay home.”

Brett Eliot, executive director of The Kate, said, “The thing that we do best is bring people together and that’s the thing we can’t do right now.”

The boxes were $100 each and all of the money goes to The Kate.

Here is what you get inside the box: 2 ready-made cocktails from penny lane pub, Heat-and-eat appetizers from pasta vita-gourmet to go, Sweet delights from Pursuit of Pastry, an Orville Redenbacher movie theater popcorn tub, two Kate Oscar branded stemless prosecco flutes, a $10 dollar gift card to Ashlawn Farm Coffee, and a charcuterie box from Fromage Fine Foods and Coffees.

Christine Chesanek from Fromage, one of several businesses who added products to the box.

She started a very small business over 20 years ago. She says this event is a great way to support the arts who’ve been having a tough year, as well as small businesses like hers.

“They’ve really been shut down for the past year-plus and I think it’s really wonderful that the community supports both local food vendors and the arts…And it’s wonderful that The Kate reaches out to all of us!” she said.

In addition to the “Oscar Night Party in-a-box” there will also be a silent auction on the Kate’s website that ends at 8:30 p.m.

You can win baskets of wine, a flat-screen TV, and even rent out The Kate for a movie night for up to 25 people.

Elliot said, “The Kate is here to stay. We have made it through this, we will be here on the other side and we are excited to bring people back to The Kate.”