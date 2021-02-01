Ad Testing Page

Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
State of the State
Back To School
Coronavirus
Black History Month
Opioid Crisis
Connecticut
Health
Politics
Crime
Live Traffic Map
Newsfeed Now
Latest News Videos
The Agents of Change
¿Qué Pasa?
Top Stories
House Democrats mount effort to punish Georgia Rep. Greene
Top Stories
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dramatic rescue from icy waters after truck doing ‘donuts’ loses control in Stamford amid snowstorm
Video
‘Saved by the Bell’ cast members react to death of Dustin Diamond
US billionaire buys SpaceX flight to orbit with 3 others
Myanmar, Russia pose early tests for Biden’s foreign policy
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
CT Radar
Closings
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
On-Air
Meet the Team
Television Schedule
8 Things To Do
Capitol Report
Connecticut Families
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Whats Right With Schools
Wednesday’s Warrior
Pet of the Week
At the Movies
Video Game News
Lottery
Horoscopes
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports
High School
UConn Huskies
New England Patriots
NY Giants
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
NBA
NHL
MLB
Hartford Athletic
Top Stories
Bucs double up female coaches in Super Bowl with not 1 but 2
Top Stories
Chiefs’ Robinson, Kilgore on COVID-19 list as close contacts
Chipper Jones assumes new role as Braves hitting consultant
O’Ree’s hockey stick reminds Trudeau of fight against racism
Spagnuolo defense perfect complement to elite Chiefs offense
CT Style
Law Down
Health Matters
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Hartford HealthCare Celebrates ‘Better than Normal’ Special
Video
Top Stories
ACES ECA helps young artists develop their unique voices with an immersive, arts-only education
Video
Top Stories
ACES offers new health center for employees
Video
Winter Beauty & Wellness Rescue Tips with Grace Gold
Video
What to expect this season at Ski Sundown
Video
Assisted Living at Masonicare
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Ad Testing Page
Trending Stories
Today’s Forecast
Blizzard conditions possible this afternoon; 8-12″ of snow expected for most of CT
Video
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dramatic rescue from icy waters after truck doing ‘donuts’ loses control in Stamford amid snowstorm
Video
State Police cruiser struck on I-95 in East Lyme
Video
News 8 Newscasts
Don't Miss
News 8 Teams with local community leaders to present ‘That Life’
Video
Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed to 2022
Video
WGN America to rebrand as NewsNation with launch of new shows in March
Video
More Don't Miss