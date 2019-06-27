Abnormal Heart Rhythms: Can You Feel The (Irregular) Beat?

The average human heart beats about 100,000 times a day, pumping almost 2,000 gallons of blood through the body. What makes it tick so precisely? An electrical system that creates impulses to control the heart rate (beats per minute) and heart rhythm (synchronizing the pumping action).

When that system is disrupted, creating an irregular heartbeat, it’s not necessarily a sign of a serious heart problem. But let’s say you feel the flutter or palpitation of a skipped or an extra beat. During this irregularity, called an arrhythmia, the heart might not supply enough blood to the body. That’s when it can become more serious. Reduced blood flow can damage the heart, the brain and other vital organs.

Never ignore an irregular heartbeat. Let a specialist check it out. The cardiac electrophysiologists at Hartford HealthCare’s Heart & Vascular Institute can test your heart’s timing system with an electrophysiology study or, if needed, implant a pacemaker or defibrillator to maintain a natural heart rhythm. Some patients need a catheter ablation, a nonsurgical procedure that destroys, or ablates, tiny areas of the heart causing heart rhythm irregularities.

