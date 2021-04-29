Advances in Health: A New Approach for Families Dealing with Behavioral Health Issues

(WTNH) — Mental health issues can arise in children, who sometimes need extra help their parents can’t provide. Parents could use some help as well.

“I think it’s really anxiety-provoking and can be scary for parents to put their kids into mental health treatment, especially inpatient,” said Sophie Cox, patient access services manager at St. Vincent’s Westport. “So if we can provide them a little bit of support, or comfort throughout that process, I think that’s a good service we can provide.”

She is not alone in these thoughts. It is this need for support that spawned the Parent Group, an after-hours support system for parents of kids on the unit. This eventually grew to include parents and guardians of children who were seeking outpatient treatment as well.

Going a step further, the newly-expanded Family Forum is a one-hour weekly group session offered to parents, guardians and other family members of children and adolescents struggling with mental health and behavioral issues. Beginning March 24, the group meets every Wednesday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. via Zoom to provide caregivers a supportive environment to discuss loved ones in the community and in treatment. To register, contact Teresa Giolitto click here.