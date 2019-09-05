Advances in Health – Adds New Multiple Sclerosis Services

Hartford HealthCare’s Ayer Neuroscience Institute is expanding its services and with the formation of a Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Center, which will be led by Doctors Brian Wong and Derek Smith.

The program will focus on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and other related disorders such as neuromyelitis optica (NMO), neurosarcoidosis, lupus and others.

“The formation of this new program, combined with the skills and expertise of Doctors Smith, Wong and the entire care team, ensures that patients will receive state-of-the-art treatment and care, which will result in improved outcomes,” says Mark Alberts, MD, physician-in-chief of the Institute.

Dr. Wong’s arrival enables Ayer to create a comprehensive Neuroimmunology Program. He comes to Hartford HealthCare from Brown University and Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where he completed fellowship training. At Brown, he worked with a multidisciplinary team of specialists in physical therapy, neuropsychology, neuroradiology and ophthalmology. He also earned a medical degree from Georgetown University School of Medicine and a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Rochester.

For more information about the new Multiple Sclerosis Center with the Ayer Neuroscience Institute, call 860.628.3910, or click here.