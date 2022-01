NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- While cities and towns are preparing for the storm, so are utility companies like Eversource, which anticipates more than 100,000 of its customers could be impacted.

"At midnight tonight, we plan to declare what we call a level 5 ERP, that's our emergency response plan... What that means is that we're anticipating that up to 125,000 customers could be affected by this storm and it could take us one to three days for that response," said Steve Sullivan, president of Connecticut electric operations at Eversource.