Advances in Health – Cancer Law

Connecticut has the second-highest breast cancer rate in the nation. The state has a critical need for the best-available treatment, supplemented by the latest advancements from the country’s top cancer researchers.



Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute offers nationally recognized treatments as part of our partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering– the country’s premier cancer center – that gives you the latest standards of treatment and developments from the most recent clinical research trials.

Hartford HealthCare’s membership in the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Alliance gives you the benefit of clinical expertise and research trials while being treated close to home, where you want to stay, by the largest breast cancer specialist group in Connecticut.

We know more about cancer than ever. Someday, the clinical research trials and advancements in technology might eliminate breast cancer everywhere. But it starts today with better care for you.

For more information or to find a specialist https://hartfordhealthcare.org/services/cancer-care/conditions/breast-cancer