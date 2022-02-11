Dr. Valerie Brutus, breast surgeon at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, is here to remind us how important it is to get your yearly mammogram and how safety measures are being taken for COVID-19, so patients don’t need to worry. Cancer will not wait, and neither should you.
Advances in Health: Cancer Won’t Wait, Neither Should You
by: Kristina Mitten
