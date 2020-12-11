 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning CT at Nine

Advances in Health: Causes of urinary incontinence in men, when to see a doctor

Advances in Health

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Urinary incontinence can turn a man’s life upside down.

The fear of unintentional loss of urine can make you drop out of the summer golf league. It can make you fear going to an outdoor wedding. It can make you think twice about sexual intimacy. Yes, it can be embarrassing.  

At the Hartford HealthCare Tallwood Institute you get world-class urology and kidney care from a team of local and national leaders in their fields. Our highly skilled physicians have advanced sub-specialty training, and are backed by a full team of interdisciplinary medical and surgical specialists.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Hartford HealthCare

 

Find a Doctor

 

Have Questions?
Call – 1-855-HHC-HERE

 

Hartford HealthCare Classes and Events

 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss