Advances in Health: Causes of urinary incontinence in men, when to see a doctor

(WTNH) — Urinary incontinence can turn a man’s life upside down.

The fear of unintentional loss of urine can make you drop out of the summer golf league. It can make you fear going to an outdoor wedding. It can make you think twice about sexual intimacy. Yes, it can be embarrassing.

At the Hartford HealthCare Tallwood Institute you get world-class urology and kidney care from a team of local and national leaders in their fields. Our highly skilled physicians have advanced sub-specialty training, and are backed by a full team of interdisciplinary medical and surgical specialists.