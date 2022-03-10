Dr. Dan Gotschall, chair of OB/GYN at St. Vincent’s Medical Center, discusses the importance of regular screenings to prevent cervical cancer. Dr. Gotschall advises that if caught in the pre-cancerous stage, cervical cancer is 100% preventable.
Advances in Health: Cervical Cancer Can Be Prevented
by: Kristina Mitten
Posted:
Updated:
