Advances in Health: Connecticut Orthopaedic Institute A Hospital Within a Hospital

Doctors at Hartford Hospital recently implanted the world’s smallest pacemaker. It’s called the Micra transcatheter pacing system, and it’s designed for patients who need a single-chamber pacemaker.

Since the Micra pacing system has no leads like a traditional pacemaker, complications such as dislodgment or fracture of these wires are eliminated. There is also a lower risk of infection and there is no visible scar, like we see with traditional pacemakers.