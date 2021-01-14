Advances in Health: COVID-19 Fact Check – What you need to know

(WTNH) — COVID-19 Fact Check – What you need to know

As a pair of more contagious COVID-19 variants pushed Great Britain into another lockdown, researchers affirm that current vaccines indeed offer protection against them. Both variations share a mutation called N501Y, a slight alteration in the spike protein coating the virus that scientists believe allow them to spread more easily. Vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, currently being administered nationwide, are designed to target and fight the spike protein.

For more information, log onto HartfordHealthCare.org/Vaccines